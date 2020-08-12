Moon Says He is Ready to Discuss Forced Labor Issue with Japan Any Time

ⓒ YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday his government is ready to talk with Japan at any time to resolve the issue of wartime forced labor.

In a televised Liberation Day speech during a ceremony held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Moon said the government, while respecting court rulings, has consulted with Japan to seek a smooth resolution of the issue which victims can agree to.

He said the door for consultations still remains wide open.

Tokyo has argued that all colonial era reparation-related issues were settled through the 1965 bilateral treaty. But in 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ruled that individual rights to compensation remain valid despite the state-to-state deal.

The lawsuit was filed by four Korean victims of forced labor against a Japanese steelmaker, only one of whom remains alive.

Moon stressed in the speech that protecting the dignity of an individual will never be a loss for the country and that joint efforts by Korea and Japan to respect one person's human rights can lay the grounds for future cooperation.

This year's call for dialogue struck a different tone to Moon's speech last year, when he focused on overcoming Japan's trade restrictions.

On North Korea, Moon said that recent events such as the coronavirus and monsoon rains repeatedly demonstrate that the two Koreas are one community in terms of lives and safety.

He cited quarantine, river management, health care, forestry and agricultural technology as areas where the two Koreas can cooperate.

Moon said inter-Korean cooperation is the way for both Koreas to avoid reliance on nuclear and military power.

In a separate speech on Friday played as a video message at the annual Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day event, Moon also vowed to seek ways to resolve the issue with Japan.





President Moon Jae-in says the wartime sex slavery issue will only have closure when the victims are content with the solution.

Moon on Friday addressed the thorny issue with Japan in a video message sent to an annual event commemorating the elderly victims.





"Taking a victim-centered approach is the most important principle in resolving the issue. Until the grandmothers say it is alright, [the government] will seek a solution that the victims are content with. [We will] seek more surveys, research and education to straighten history so that more students and citizens can share the pain of the grandmothers and stand together with them in alliance."

The elderly victims are at the center of a bilateral dispute over Japan's 35-year-long colonial occupation of Korea, demanding Tokyo's official apology for their forced sexual enslavement.





"I am concerned about the health of the grandmothers. [The government] will make sure that the surviving 17 elderly victims can have healthy and stable lives."

The Japanese government has consistently denied state involvement and the forced nature of wartime sex slavery.

Historians estimate up to 200-thousand women, mostly Koreans, were conscripted to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War Two.

The government on Friday also officially opened a digital archive at www.archive814.or.kr, providing access to more than 500 files of documents and materials attesting to Japan's wartime sex slavery.

In 2017, South Korea designated August 14 as Japanese Military Comfort Women Victims Memorial Day. On that day in 1991, the late Kim Hak-sun first publicly testified about Japan operating a wartime military brothel program during World War Two.