SuperM to give first live performance of new song on US TV

SuperM will perform their upcoming song “100” for the first time on US television.
The debut live performance of “100” will air through ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Aug. 20 (local time). The track will be released on Aug. 21.
SuperM plans to release a follow-up single, "Tiger Inside," on Sept. 1.
