US singer to remake BoA’s ‘Only One’

2020-08-19
2020-08-18
Grammy-nominated American artist Gallant will be remaking a song by K-pop songstress BoA.
Gallant will release the English remake of “Only One,” BoA’s hit song from 2012.
The remake, which has been rearranged in R&B style by Gallant, is being produced as part of a retrospective project by SM Entertainment celebrating the 20th anniversary of BoA’s debut.
2020-08-19
2020-08-13
2020-08-16
