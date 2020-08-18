BLACKPINK’s new single to feature Selena Gomez





BLACKPINK’s upcoming single will feature US pop idol Selena Gomez.

The upcoming song will be released on Aug. 28 and will be the group’s 3rd international collaboration following 2018’s “Kiss and Make Up” with Dua Lipa in 2018 and “Sour Candy” with Lady Gaga earlier this year.

The new single is a follow-up to their latest hit "How You Like That," released in late June. BLACKPINK also plans to release its first full-length studio album on Oct. 2.