Sean runs 81.5km for descendents of Liberation heroes

Sean, a rapper-turned-philanthropist and member of now defunct hip-hop group Jinusean, ran 81.5 kms as part of a charity mission for descendents of Korean patriots from the Japanese occupation.





Sean ran the total 81.5 kms on Aug. 15, commemorated as Liberation Day in Korea, beginning at 5:08 a.m. and finishing in just under eight hours.





Sean’s run was for “2020 Virtual 815 Run” a campaign hosted by Miracle365 to celebrate this year's 75th anniversary of the country's liberation from Japanese occupation and help descendants of patriots who were suffering from poverty.