Yoon Do-hyun Solo Concert “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST” in Seoul

2020-08-17

K-POP Connection


Date: Sept. 4-5

Venue: Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace


One of Korea’s representative rock stars, Yoon Do-hyun, will be holding a solo nationwide tour titled “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST”. The Seoul leg will be held from Sept. 4-5 at  Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace and travel to Busan and Daegu. As the sub-title for the concert “Do you want to go music camping?” suggests, the concert will present acoustic tunes with piano and guitar. 

