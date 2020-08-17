Yoon Do-hyun Solo Concert “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST” in Seoul





Date: Sept. 4-5

Venue: Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace





One of Korea’s representative rock stars, Yoon Do-hyun, will be holding a solo nationwide tour titled “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST”. The Seoul leg will be held from Sept. 4-5 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace and travel to Busan and Daegu. As the sub-title for the concert “Do you want to go music camping?” suggests, the concert will present acoustic tunes with piano and guitar.