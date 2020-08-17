Yoon Do-hyun Solo Concert “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST” in Seoul

Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
2020-08-19
2020-08-17
Date: Sept. 4-5
Venue: Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace
One of Korea’s representative rock stars, Yoon Do-hyun, will be holding a solo nationwide tour titled “2020 ACOUSTIC FOREST”. The Seoul leg will be held from Sept. 4-5 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace and travel to Busan and Daegu. As the sub-title for the concert “Do you want to go music camping?” suggests, the concert will present acoustic tunes with piano and guitar.
2020-08-19
2020-08-13
2020-08-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >