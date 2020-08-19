Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa
Genres: K-pop, hip hop, EDM, trap
Labels: YG Entertainment
Associated acts: YG Family
Active from: 2016
Blackpink is a girl group under YG Entertainment which debuted in August 2016 with the album “Square One” including hits such as "Whistle" and "Boombayah". Blackpink are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Their 2020 singles “How You Like That” and “Sour Candy” peaked at #33. The group’s “Kill This Love” from 2019 also peaked at #24 on the Billboard 200. The group has broken numerous online records throughout their career. The music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) each set a record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release.
Live
BLACKPINK 2019-2020 World Tour in Your Area -Tokyo Dome- (Live, 2020)
EPs, Singles & Remakes
How You Like That (single, 2020)
Sour Candy w/ Lady Gaga (single, 2020)
KILL THIS LOVE (EP, 2019)
SQUARE UP (EP, 2018)
As If It’s Your Last (single, 2017)
SQUARE TWO (single, 2016)
SQUARE ONE (single, 2016)
