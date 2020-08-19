



Members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa

Genres: K-pop, hip hop, EDM, trap

Labels: YG Entertainment

Associated acts: YG Family

Active from: 2016





Blackpink is a girl group under YG Entertainment which debuted in August 2016 with the album “Square One” including hits such as "Whistle" and "Boombayah". Blackpink are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Their 2020 singles “How You Like That” and “Sour Candy” peaked at #33. The group’s “Kill This Love” from 2019 also peaked at #24 on the Billboard 200. The group has broken numerous online records throughout their career. The music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) each set a record for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release.





Live

BLACKPINK 2019-2020 World Tour in Your Area -Tokyo Dome- (Live, 2020)

EPs, Singles & Remakes

How You Like That (single, 2020)

Sour Candy w/ Lady Gaga (single, 2020)

KILL THIS LOVE (EP, 2019)

SQUARE UP (EP, 2018)

As If It’s Your Last (single, 2017)

SQUARE TWO (single, 2016)

SQUARE ONE (single, 2016)