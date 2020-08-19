VS Pharm Tech Develops Incrementally Modified Drug for More Effective Radiotherapy

ⓒ VS Pharm Tech

Today, we’re going to introduce you to VS Pharm Tech, a developer of anti-cancer supplements aimed at enhancing the effects of radiotherapy. Let’s hear from company CEO Park Shin-young.





Through tech transfer from the Korea Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences, VS Pharm Tech develops anti-cancer supplements that increase the effectiveness of radiotherapy, while reducing its side effects. The company has been devoted to producing medicines since its establishment in 2018. It has received a rating of “excellent” in technology credit evaluation of the NICE Information Service. The “VS” in VS Pharm Tech stands for “vita” and “scientia,” means “life” and “science,” respectively. The company name represents its hope to incorporate pharmaceutical technology into life science.





Having worked at a pharmaceutical company and a bio firm, Park has always had an interest in the development of biomedical products and new medicines. He paid attention to “drug repositioning,” in particular. It refers to a method of re-evaluating existing medicines that proved ineffective in clinical trials, or those already sold in the market, and finding new therapeutic purposes in them. Generally, it takes ten to 15 years to develop an entirely new drug. In contrast, drug repositioning can reduce the time for development significantly and ensure high levels of safety.





For these reasons, countries around the world turn to drug repositioning to quickly find effective medicines to treat COVID-19. Discovering new uses from existing drugs has emerged as an effective and inevitable strategy in the bio-health area.





The three most common types of cancer treatment are chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. We tried to figure out how to enhance the effectiveness of radiotherapy, which is known to have relatively fewer side effects than chemotherapy. We focused on the drug repositioning method, which is trending in the bio-health industry. Aspirin, for example, could be repurposed to treat other diseases. This method offers an advantage over developing a whole new drug, in terms of safety. We began to conduct research in the hopes of providing safe medicines that would make radiotherapy more effective.





According to Statistics Korea, cancer has been the No.1 cause of death in South Korea until 2018 since 1983. That was the year when the statistics agency began to compile data on deaths. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are the most common treatment believed to prevent or stop cancer growth. Chemo and radiotherapy are designed to destroy cancer cells by hindering the process of cell division, as the cells die off if they are unable to divide.





But these methods are prone to side effects, as they do not only target cancer cells but affect healthy ones as well. The company’s technology is effective in reducing these side effects.





If a cancer patient takes our drug and receives radiotherapy, additional cancer cells will die. That is, our technology can increase anti-cancer treatment. Typically, patients have radiotherapy treatment sessions five times a week, and the schedule continues for about six weeks. The ongoing treatments across several weeks can make patients weary. But using our drug, the treatment period could be shortened to ease their inconvenience. Some chemotherapy drugs may cause side effects such as hair loss, which can sadden patients. If radiation treatment can produce more positive effects than before, patients can use both radiotherapy and chemo. They can hopefully ease the discomfort of getting chemo, while increasing the likelihood of recovery and lessening the risk of relapse.





VS Pharm Tech’s potential and technology have been recognized by relevant agencies and investors in Korea. It received the Korean Intellectual Property Office Commissioner Award at the 2019 Korea Invention Patent Exhibition. It was selected in the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ support program for innovative growth in the bio-health category. It also has drawn funds from investment companies such as POSCO Technology Investment and Enlight Ventures. For the company, however, the process of gaining recognition wasn’t entirely smooth.





In fact, we faced many difficulties when producing medicines. Cancer is found in various parts of the body, including the stomach, rectum, lung and breast. As a startup, we had to select specific types of cancer by seeking advice from a number of doctors. We also had to conduct toxicity and activity tests over and over again. Fortunately, we managed to get over the difficulties in a positive way. We’d like to express our gratitude to officials at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development, and others. Since the beginning, my company was fortunate enough to use support programs and it was able to cut down personnel expenses for developing new medicines.





The COVID-19 pandemic has convinced us that pharmaceutical and bio-health industries are future growth engines and even a security industry. Last month, the South Korean government announced its plans to spend 2.3 billion US dollars in developing key technologies to nurture the bio-health industry over the next ten years. Armed with government support, high technology and enthusiastic people, Korea’s bio-health industry has a bright future ahead.





Taking its first step by developing a radiation sensitizer, VS Pharm Tech is moving toward its own bright future.





Many people, including myself, believe South Korea will see remarkable growth in the field of anti-cancer drugs and bioproducts. South Korea has an excellent medical infrastructure. Numerous researchers in the country have made achievements in the bio-health area, and I anticipate even greater achievements.





We started with anti-cancer supplements, and we aim to develop medicines that would help cancer patients treat their disease. We’re now working on drugs for patients who receive radiotherapy, but we’re also preparing for medicines for those who undergo chemotherapy. In the next stage, we’ll develop medicines that minimize the side effects of anti-cancer drugs or treatment. Our goal is to grow into a leading anti-cancer drug provider in South Korea.





VS Pharm Tech is working hard to help cancer patients get treatment in a more convenient and safe way. We’re looking forward to the promising future of this company, which will surely grow into an anti-cancer drug developer representing Korea.