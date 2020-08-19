Just Dance (12) 내말이

Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
Si-eun：니는 꿈을 이룬다 해가지구 행복해지는 건 아니라는 말, 뭔지 알겠나?
Do you know what they’re talking about when they say that you don’t become happy just because you’ve achieved your dream?
Seung-chan：그게 뭔 소리고. 말이 되는 소리가.
What does that mean. That doesn’t make any sense.
Si-eun：그러니까. 내 말이.
Right? That’s what I’m saying.
Expression of the Week
내 말이
내 - my
말이 – word is
Casual – 여기
Semi-polite/polite – 역시
>>The literal meaning for [내 말이] is “my saying is”. But the expression is usually used to express total agreement, like “That’s what I’m saying” or “That’s what I said/meant”.
>>[내 말이] may be a shortened form of [내 말이 그 말(이다)] which literally means “my word is that word” and also expresses agreement with someone’s opinion or suggestion such as “ditto!” or “absolutely” etc.
