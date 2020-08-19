



There is a famous Korean poem titled “Has the Sun Risen in the East Window?” written by late Joseon-era scholar Nam Gu-man남구만.





Has the sun risen in the east window? The skylark is singing.

Is the boy herding the cattle awake yet?

When is he going to till the long field over the hill?





This poem was written when he was exiled in Gangneung강릉 in his later years. The residents highly admired him because he taught village children and encouraged local commerce and industry. The poem illustrates the importance of diligence in not only farm work, but also all aspects of life. The scholar also seems to urge people to open their eyes and be aware of a rapidly changing world. However, not many people know that these poems, classified as literature, were enjoyed as songs in the old days. Gagok is a genre of vocal music in which a poem is set to an orchestra accompaniment. A gagok titled “Chosudaeyeop초수대엽” is based on this poem written by Nam Gu-man. Today’s version is sung by Lee Dong-kyu.

Music 1: Chosudaeyeop/ Sung by Lee Dong-kyu





Gagok follows a more strict formality than other types of vocal music. It should be accompanied by at least six instruments, such as the geomungo거문고, gayageum가야금, daegeum대금, haegeum해금, piri피리 and janggu장구, and, if possible, two more like the yanggeum양금 and danso단소. The prelude of a gagok called daeyeoeum대여음 is played first, followed by the first and second verses of the poem. Then comes the bridge or jungyeoeum중여음 and finally, the fourth and final verses of the poem to conclude the song. This is the basic format of a gagok. Male and female singers take turns singing each song. For instance, a male singer sings “Chosudaeyeop” first, followed by a female singer who sings the second song, “Isudaeyeop.” The song titles often include the word “sudaeyeop수대엽” which indicates a certain singing style. Originally, the term was “sakdaeyeop삭대엽,” with the Chinese letter “sak삭.” In the early Joseon period, there were songs categorized as “mandaeyeop만대엽” and “jungdaeyeop증대엽,” which were considered too slow. So in the latter part of the Joseon era, “sakdaeyeop,” which had a faster beat, was created. But even “sakdaeyeop” is quite slow by today’s standards, making us wonder just how slow “mandaeyeop” and “jungdaeyeop” must have been. Now, let’s listen to a gagok for a female singer titled “Gyemyeon Pyeonggeo” sung by Kim Young-ki.

Music 2: Gyemyeon Pyeonggeo/ Sung by Kim Young-ki





Gagok pieces are divided into those for male and female vocals, but also into “ujo우조” and “gyemyeonjo계면조.” Just as there are major and minor keys in western music, there are ujo and gyemyeonjo in Korean music. Ujo pieces sound majestic, gallant, and peaceful, while gyeomyeonjo songs feel nostalgic and tender. “Pyeonggeo” is a variation of “Isudaeyeop,” a second song in a series of gagoks sung alternately by male and female singers. Gagok songs are very slow compared to those of today, so it’s hard to understand the lyrics. But the slow rhythm of the song gives listeners enough time to appreciate the beauty of the human voice and the harmony created by voice and instrumental sound. We end with the gagok song titled “Before This Night Is Over,” which is about a woman hoping that the night would go on forever now that she is with her love again. It is sung by jeongga정가 ensemble Souljigi.

Music 3: Before This Night Is Over/ Sung by jeongga ensemble Souljigi