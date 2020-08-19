Typhoon Bavi Forms Near Taiwan, to Approach Korea Next Week

ⓒYONHAP News

This year's eighth typhoon, Bavi, has developed near Taiwan as of Saturday morning over waters some 200 kilometers south-southeast of Taipei.

The typhoon's central pressure is over a thousand hectopascals with a maximum wind speed of 64 kilometers per hour and a 200 kilometer radius.

Bavi is currently moving north-northwestward at 28 kilometers per hour and is expected to near Korea some time next week.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast Bavi will near waters south of Seogwipo in Jeju Island on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. and make landfall some 80 kilometers west-northwest of Daegu City on Thursday morning.

The name Bavi comes from a mountain in northern Vietnam.