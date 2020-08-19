Democrats Nominate Biden, Blame Trump for Weakening Alliances

ⓒYONHAP News

First speaker: "Delaware is proud to cast its 32 votes for its favorite son and our next President."





Second speaker: "Our friend, Delaware's Joe Biden."





"Thank you to all our delegations. I'm pleased to announce that Vice President Joe Biden has officially been nominated by the Democratic Party as our candidate for the President of the United States."





Former Vice President Joe Biden has vowed to undo what U.S. President Donald Trump has done and overcome what he called the "season of darkness in America."

Accepting the presidential nomination on the last day of the virtual Democratic National Convention Thursday, Biden also pledged to stand with allies for a common purpose.





"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long."

"I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over."

"I will stand always for our values of human rights and dignity. And I will work in common purpose for a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world."

At the party convention, Democrats also approved their new policy platform, which calls for repairing damaged ties with key allies, among other issues.





President Trump on Thursday sought to divert the attention on his rival at a rally in Pennsylvania.





"For the last four years, we've been reversing Biden's betrayals and delivering historic wins for the people of Pennsylvania. Your state lost over 50-thousand manufacturing jobs when Biden was vice president. In my first three years, Pennsylvania gained 14-thousand jobs, manufacturing and going up at a level that nobody's ever seen before."





President Trump predicted an economic disaster if Biden becomes president.

Trump will be renominated at the virtual Republican National Convention next week.