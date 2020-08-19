S. Korean Nat's Security Adviser Meets Chinese Top Diplomat in Busan

Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
2020-08-19
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-08-23
South Korean National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and Yang Jiechi, a member of the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, held a meeting in the southern port city of Busan on Saturday.
While details of what was discussed in the four-hour meeting in the southern South Korean city are not immediately available, the two sides are widely expected to have coordinated on Seoul and Beijing's cooperation in COVID-19 responses, the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to South Korea could have been on the agenda, as well as a trilateral summit between the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan.
