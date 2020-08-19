S. Korea Upgrades Social Distancing Campaign to Contain COVID-19 Upsurge

ⓒYONHAP News

"We are on the verge of a massive nationwide coronavirus outbreak"





Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo warned at a news conference Saturday that the nation is now facing a massive nationwide outbreak.





"Today, an additional 315 [locally-transmitted] cases have been registered and the increase is rising at a faster pace. Outside of the Seoul-metro area, daily infections have surpassed 70 from around ten, and the spread is getting larger and faster."





South Korea reported 332 additional COVID-19 infections throughout the previous day, including 315 locally transmitted, raising the nation's accumulated total to 17-thousand two.

Due mainly to clusters at churches in Seoul and the surrounding area, daily infection tallies have surged from 50 something in the middle of last week to surpass the 300 mark on Thursday this week.

Since the triple digit upsurge on Thursday, a total of two-thousand 232 new cases have been confirmed. That's more than 13 percent of South Korea's accumulated total since the first confirmed patient emerged some seven months ago.

The government on Saturday decided to expand the stricter social distancing measures previously applied to the Seoul-metropolitan region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun upgraded the quarantine campaign, banning church gatherings in the greater Seoul region, but now nearly 30 percent of new cases are reported outside the area.





"In these areas, every in-person assembly, meeting and event which brings together at least 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors will be banned in principle. Also, operations of 12 high-risk facilities and nationally or publicly run indoor facilities in the areas will be suspended. In particular, churches located in the capital region will be allowed to provide only non-contact services while all other meetings and activities will be banned. The government is seeking the church community’s generous understanding on this."





At the center of the current spike is Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, which is responsible for at least 723 infections, including that of controversial pastor Jun Kwang-hoon.

The far-right pastor took part in large anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul along with his congregation members, sparking concerns that the protests could become the new epicenter of a massive outbreak nationwide.