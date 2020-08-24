IZ*ONE ONLINE CONCERT ［ONEIRIC THEATER］





Date: Sept. 13

Venue: n/a





IZ*ONE will be holding an online concert next month. Titled “Oneiric Theater” after their latest album “Oneiric Diary,” the online concert will take place at 5 p.m. (KST) on Sept. 13. It is the group’s first solo concert since June 2019. The concert will take place with AR (artificial reality) and XR (extended reality) effects.