BTS’ new single top iTunes charts

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ latest single “Dynamite” has topped iTunes charts in over 100 regions.

Released on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. (KST), the single debuted at no. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries and regions.

The track is an upbeat disco-pop song which is sung entirely in English. The song also topped local music streaming charts as soon as it was published.