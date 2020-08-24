BTS’ new single top iTunes charts

Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
2020-08-19
2020-08-24
BTS’ latest single “Dynamite” has topped iTunes charts in over 100 regions.
Released on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. (KST), the single debuted at no. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries and regions.
The track is an upbeat disco-pop song which is sung entirely in English. The song also topped local music streaming charts as soon as it was published.
2020-08-19
2020-08-13
2020-08-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >