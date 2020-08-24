HyunA postpones comeback

Nuclear Arms Possessed by Countries
2020-08-19
2020-08-24
Singer HyunA has delayed the release of her latest single due to health concerns.
The single “GOOD GIRL” was originally slated to be released on Aug. 26. Her agency says the singer has been suffering from vasovagal syncope while preparing for her latest release.
HyunA disclosed last year that in addition to the condition she has also been suffering from depression and panic disorder.
2020-08-19
2020-08-13
2020-08-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >