TWICE files legal complaints against online trolls

Girl group TWICE has filed legal complaints against netizens posting malicious comments about them online.
The group’s management revealed they have filed a total of 37 complaints this year. It added that it will seek all possible legal actions, including both civil and criminal measures against netizens who have posted derogatory and slanderous comments against the group’s members in online communities and blogs.
