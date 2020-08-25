Just Dance (13) 몇 살이세요?

Lines

Tae-sun：오빠 한 동안 거제에 있을 거 같애. 촬영 때매.

뭐 궁금한 거 있으면 연락해. 너도 이제 곧 3학년이고.

I think I’m going to be in Geoje Island for some time now because of the shoot.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me. You’re a senior now, you know.

Seung-chan： 혹시 몇 살이세요?

How old are you?

Tae-sun：스물여덟 살.

Twenty-eight.





Expression of the Week

몇 살이세요? (How old are you?)





덕분 - indebtedness; The favor or help provided by someone, or gains from an incident.





Casual – 몇 살이야?

Semi-polite – 몇 살이세요?/몇 살이에요?





>>In Korean culture it is considered slightly rude to ask an elderly person’s age. However, if you needed to ask an elderly person for their age, you would use the honorific expression for age “연세” and ask “(올해) 연세가 어떻게 되세요?” which means “How old are you (this year)?”





>>Another way Koreans ask one’s age is by asking the year the hearer was born, but again, this expression would only be used among peers and not to someone who is much older.

e.g. 몇 년생이에요? What year were you born?

무슨 띠예요? What is your zodiac animal?



