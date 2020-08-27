Songs by women workers





It’s said that Jeju Island is known to be plentiful in three things – wind, rocks, and women. Many Jeju men had lost their lives fishing out in the sea, resulting in women outnumbering men. But this phenomenon may not be unique Jeju but to all seaside communities. So what made Jeju Island famous for its excessive number of women? It may be attributed to a larger number of women who were economically active in an age when women were not allowed to work outside of home. The island’s female divers, known as haenyeo해녀, have long supported their families and raised their children by selling abalone and sea cucumbers they collected beneath the sea. This unique haenyeo culture of Jeju Island, which has been preserved for many centuries, was at last inscribed in 2016 on the UNESCO List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The well-known Jeju folk song, “Ieodo Sana이어도 사나,” was sung when haenyeos sailed out to the sea. They believed that once they were out at sea, the great beyond lied just underneath the boat. At the border between life and death, they sang this song to muster up courage and hope for a safe return. Today’s version of “Ieodo Sana” is sung by Souleum.

Music 1: Ieodo Sana/ Sung by Souleum





Back in the old days, when men and women had different roles, there were tasks specifically set aside for men and women. People weren’t even allowed to hang out with those of a different gender. There is a song from the Jeolla-do region called “Dungdangae Taryeong둥당애타령,” sung only when women gathered to play muljanggu물장구or hwalbanggu활방구. Muljanggu, which means ‘water drum,’ refers to a large bowl made of a gourd placed upside down on the water. It is played with the hands or a stick to make a sound like a drum. Hitting it with the palm of your hand would make a rounder, softer sound, while hitting it with a wooden stick would create a sharper sound. Hwalbanggu is similar to muljanggu except that the bowl is hit with a bow-like bamboo tool used in scutching or separating cotton fibers from seeds. Women made musical instruments out of their sewing tools to have a little fun while working. The refrain in the song “Dungdangae Taryeong” mimics the sounds made with muljanggu and hwalbanggu - dungdangaedeong둥당애덩. Women would take turns singing each measure and they would all sing the refrain together. The lyrics were usually about their harsh in-laws or their longing for a freer, more pleasant life. After singing and laughing to their hearts content, women would find the energy to go back to work and support their families. Here’s “Dungdangae Taryeong” from Haenam, Jeollanam-do해남 전라남도 Province sung by Park Gye-sin and other singers.

Music 2: Dungdangae Taryeong/ Sung by Park Gye-sin and others





Next up is “Nanani Taryeong나나니타령,” another women’s song long passed down in the Incheon region. Women living in fishing villages seemingly lived a tougher life than their counterparts in farming communities. Chores around the house and farm were a given. On top of that, they had to go out to the tidal flats to dig for oysters or clams to make extra money for their families. They also had their husbands to worry about, whether they would return home safely from fishing out in the sea. Those women must have needed an outlet to release stress built up from all their hard work and heavy worries. “Nanani Taryeong” was the song they sang while they worked in the water. Like other work songs for women, the lyrics consisted of the difficulties of married life and romantic relationships. Here’s Cha Yong-nyu and others singing “Nanani Taryeong” from Incheon.

Music 3: Nanani Taryeong/ Sung by Cha Yong-nyu etc.