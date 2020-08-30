Big Week for K-pop as Blackpink, BTS both break records

ⓒYG Entertainment

K-pop girl group Blackpink became the third most popular artist on YouTube just a few hours after dropping their new track “Ice Cream” on Friday.

The number of subscribers to Blackpink's official YouTube channel surpassed 45-point-six million as of 8 p.m. Friday, overtaking pop star Ed Sheeran.

Subscriber have been steadily rising since the release of the hit song "How You Like That" in June. Blackpink went on to overtake Ariana Grande and Eminem in YouTube suscribers.

The management agency said the latest feat is thanks to the new track, saying YouTube subscribers increased by 100-thousand per hour after "Ice Cream" was released on Friday.

The only artists with a larger YouTube audience than Blackpink are now Justin Bieber and DJ Marshmello.

BTS also set a new record on Friday, with new track “Dynamite” coming in at Number 3 on the UK Top 100 Singles Chart, the group’s highest-ever entry onto the chart and first top 10 single.

"Dynamite," a bright, upbeat disco-pop track, is the seven-member boy band's first-ever English language single. It was released on August 21.