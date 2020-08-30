Abe Announces Plan to Resign over Health Reasons

ⓒYONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his intent to step down weeks after rumors surfaced about his health.

Abe made official a plan to resign in a press conference at his office on Friday. The decision, which was revealed only four days after he became Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was reportedly made out of concerns over the impact of his condition on state affairs.

Earlier in the day, Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner Komeito, told NHK that Abe informed him of the decision to resign. Abe also reportedly announced his intention during a meeting with senior LDP officials.

Hiroshige Seko, a senior LDP official, said Abe will maintain his position as the prime minister and the ruling party chief until a successor is determined.

Concerns about his health were raised after he visited a Tokyo hospital only a month after he received a biannual regular medical checkup there.

The South Korean presidential office wished Abe a swift recovery.

In a written media briefing, Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok said Abe has made various meaningful achievements as the longest-serving Japanese prime minister. He said Cheong Wa Dae regrets the sudden departure of a leader who has played a significant role in developing Seoul-Tokyo relations.

The spokesman also said the South Korean government will continue to cooperate with the new Japanese leader and its cabinet to enhance friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.