Doctors Begin Full-scale Strike amid New Wave of COVID-19

Tens of thousands of doctors staged a full-scale strike this week in protest of the government's medical workforce reform.

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) led the three-day strike including doctors, interns and residents at general hospitals, and practitioners at neighborhood clinics from Wednesday.

The KMA is demanding the government withdraw its medical reform plan, including a move to increase the number of medical students and open a new public medical school.

The walkout is the second of its kind organized by the KMA.

Thousands of trainee doctors have already been on strike since late last week.

Throughout the strike the government urged doctors to return to work as the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb nationwide. As strikes continued, President Moon Jae-in called for stern legal action, ordering doctors to return to work and threatening license suspension, up to three years prison time and fines of up to 30 million won.