Gov't Strengthens Social Distancing at Cafes and Restaurants

As daily coronavirus infections do not show any signs of dropping, South Korea decided to put in place stricter quarantine regulations at restaurants, cafes and other businesses of public gatherings in Seoul and its surrounding areas, starting from Sunday. However, the government held off a near-lockdown Level Three quarantine.





For eight days starting from Sunday, franchised coffee shops in the Seoul-metro area can only take delivery and take-out orders.

Customers cannot consume food inside restaurants in Seoul after 9:00 pm.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo on Friday announced various quarantine measures to curb the recent spike in coronavirus infections.





"The current measure targets risk groups and risk facilities vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. First, the strengthened quarantine measure is aimed at minimizing outside activities of young people, and second, the measure will protect group infections of children and students and finally senior citizens with high case fatality rates."





Until the following Sunday on September 6, after-school private classes of more than ten students will operate only online and a third of government employees and public corporations will work from home.

Gyms and indoor golf ranges will be closed and visits will be banned at nursing homes.

The move came as the number of daily coronavirus infections in South Korea has surged from the 50s in the middle of this month to more than 400 on Wednesday. The surging tally has not shown any signs of easing.

The government, however, held off a near-lockdown third and final stage of social distancing in a bid to sustain the struggling economy.





"We are prepared to upgrade the social distancing rules to Level Three at anytime but the decision is yet to be made. It could cause massive damage to daily lives and the economy of the working class."





The health minister asked the public to cancel all non-essential gatherings and stay home to ride out the second wave of COVID-19 infections.