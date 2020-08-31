BLACKPINK’s latest MV tops 100 mln views in 41 hours





BLACKPINK’s latest music video for the single “Ice Cream” reached 100 million views in less than two days after its release.

The MV hit 100-million YouTube views around 41 hours after its release. "Ice Cream" is the second prerelease single from the band's inaugural studio album, titled "The Album," announced for this fall.

The MV features the group as well as US pop star Selena Gomez who was a guest singer for the new single.