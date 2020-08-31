BTS’ latest song ranks no.3 on British music chart

Doctors Begin Full-scale Strike amid New Wave of COVID-19
2020-08-30
2020-08-31
BTS has set yet another milestone in South Korea's music history landing on Britain’s music chart.
Over the weekend, the group’s latest song “Dynamite” ranked 3rd on Britain's Official Top 100 Singles Chart in the first week of its release.
No. 3 on the British music chart marks the highest debut spot for any South Korean musician so far. BTS' best performance on the UK's Official Singles Chart was the 13th spot.
2020-08-30
2020-08-30
2020-08-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >