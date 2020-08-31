Actor Park Bo-gum to enlist in Navy

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Park Bo-gum will enlist in the Navy's promotional unit and serve his compulsory service as a member of the military band.





Park is expected to undergo basic military training for six weeks at the Navy Education and Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. After the basic training, he will transfer to Navy headquarters in Gyeryong.





Park is set to return as a civilian in April 2022.