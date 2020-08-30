Doctors Begin Full-scale Strike amid New Wave of COVID-19
2020-08-30
#Artist Search l 2020-08-31
Genres: K-pop, R&B, soul, blues
Labels: YG Entertainment
Associated acts: YG Family, Epik High, BOM & HI, Hi Suhyun
Active from: 2012
Jessica Ho (born December 17, 1988), better known by her stage name Jessi, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter based in South Korea. She debuted at 15 under Doremi media in 2003 with the single album Get Up. After a five-year hiatus in 2014 Jessi returned as a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J with rapper J'Kyun and vocalist J-Yo. In 2015, Jessi was part of the first season of Unpretty Rapstar, a female rapper survival program, and was chosen as the second-place winner of the show by audience vote. After her appearance on Unpretty Rapstar, Jessi was featured in JYP's single "Who's Your Mama?" and its music video which helped her to cement her fame from the reality show. She released her first ever solo rap single, "Ssenunni", on September 15 that year.
EPs, Singles & Remakes
NUNA (EP, 2020)
Digital Lover (single, 2020)
Drip (single, 2019)
Who Dat B (single, 2019)
Down (single, 2018)
UN2VERSE (EP, 2017)
Don’t Make Me Cry (single, 2017)
Excessive Love (single, 2016)
Raise Your Heels (single, 2015)
Ssenunni (single, 2015)
I Want to be Me (single, 2015)
Life Is Good (single, 2009)
Get Up (single, 2005)
2020-08-30
2020-08-30
2020-08-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >