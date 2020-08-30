



Genres: K-pop, R&B, soul, blues

Labels: YG Entertainment

Associated acts: YG Family, Epik High, BOM & HI, Hi Suhyun

Active from: 2012





Jessica Ho (born December 17, 1988), better known by her stage name Jessi, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter based in South Korea. She debuted at 15 under Doremi media in 2003 with the single album Get Up. After a five-year hiatus in 2014 Jessi returned as a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J with rapper J'Kyun and vocalist J-Yo. In 2015, Jessi was part of the first season of Unpretty Rapstar, a female rapper survival program, and was chosen as the second-place winner of the show by audience vote. After her appearance on Unpretty Rapstar, Jessi was featured in JYP's single "Who's Your Mama?" and its music video which helped her to cement her fame from the reality show. She released her first ever solo rap single, "Ssenunni", on September 15 that year.





EPs, Singles & Remakes

NUNA (EP, 2020)

Digital Lover (single, 2020)

Drip (single, 2019)

Who Dat B (single, 2019)

Down (single, 2018)

UN2VERSE (EP, 2017)

Don’t Make Me Cry (single, 2017)

Excessive Love (single, 2016)

Raise Your Heels (single, 2015)

Ssenunni (single, 2015)

I Want to be Me (single, 2015)

Life Is Good (single, 2009)

Get Up (single, 2005)