



Date: Sept. 19

Venue: Outdoor stage at Sampo Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province





Gangwon Province will be hosting the 2020 DMZ POP Drive-in Concert in Goseong. The concert will be held on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on a special outdoor stage set up at Sampo Beach in Goseong, Gangwon Province. PSY and Ulala Session will perform at the concert which will take place in a drive-in format due to COVID-19. The DMZ Pop concerts have become one of the representative cultural programs for Gangwon Province attracting over 50,000 visitors since 2018. For more information you can visit dmzpop.com