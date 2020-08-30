Once Again (1) 화 풀어라

Doctors Begin Full-scale Strike amid New Wave of COVID-19
#Drama Lines l 2020-08-31
Lines
Da-hee：미안해, 오빠. 아깐 진짜 어쩔 수가 없었어.
알잖아. 우리 다음 달에 정직원 전환 있는 거.
아니, 나라 구하는 일 하는 건 아닌데.
진짜 미안해. 화 풀어라, 어?
화 풀고 내일 샵에서 봐 알았지? 잘 자, 새 신랑.
I’m sorry. I really couldn’t help it earlier.
You know that there’s a chance for a switch to full-time employee status at work next month.
I know I’m not saving the world but
I’m really sorry.
Please don’t be mad anymore?
Don’t be angry anymore and I’ll see you at the shop tomorrow, okay? Good night!
Expression of the Week
화 풀어라 (don’t be mad anymore)
화 – anger, fury; a feeling of strong frustration or anger
풀다 - relieve; weaken; to relieve the anger or sorrow that has formed in one’s mind
Casual – 화 풀어라
Formal – 노여움 푸세요
>>[화 풀어라] literally means to relieve or weaken your anger.
>>The expression is used as another way of saying “I’m sorry” to someone especially if the speaker is the one that has made the hearer angry or upset.
2020-08-31
