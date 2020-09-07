V.O.S Concert 〈Beautiful Life〉 - Gunsan





Date: Sept. 26

Venue: Gunsan Arts Center Grand Hall





As part of the group's nationwide tour, V.O.S will be holding the Gunsan leg of “Beautiful Life” on September 26 at the Gunsan Arts Center at 6 p.m. The concert title comes from a track included in the group’s 3rd album “Wonderful Things” and will feature the three members’ beautiful voices and hit songs as well as their witty and relaxed stage manner.