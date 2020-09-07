BTS’ new MV set Guinness records

Tyler Rasch, who recently wrote a book on environmental issues in Korean
2020-09-02
2020-09-07
K-pop band BTS has broken three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with their latest music video.
According to GWR’s website, BTS’ MV for “Dynamite” has been certified as the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.
The MV garnered 101.1 million views in 24 hours globally, after premiering on Aug. 21.
2020-09-02
2020-09-07
2020-09-06
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >