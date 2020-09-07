BTS’ new MV set Guinness records

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

K-pop band BTS has broken three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with their latest music video.

According to GWR’s website, BTS’ MV for “Dynamite” has been certified as the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

The MV garnered 101.1 million views in 24 hours globally, after premiering on Aug. 21.