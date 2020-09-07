Menu Content

BTS’ Billboard feat expected to create economic effect of 1.7tln won

2020-09-07

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ “Dynamite” has become the first South Korean song to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.


According to a joint report by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, an estimated 1.7 trillion won (US$1.43 billion) worth of economic effect is expected to be created by the feat. 


The report also noted that about 8,000 more jobs are also likely to be created by BTS' first-place entry into the Hot 100 chart.

