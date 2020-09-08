Once Again (2) 진정해

Emily Jungmin Yoon, author of "A Cruelty Special to Our Species"
2020-09-08
#Drama Lines l 2020-09-07
Lines
Ok-ja : 어머나 어머나 어머나 설마 형부,
언니 나쁜 생각 그런 건 아니겠죠? 그쵸?
Oh my! Oh my! You don’t think she had any bad thoughts, did you?
Young-dal : 에헤이 또 또 너무 나간다 또 이런.
No, no. You’re going too far again.
Ok-ja : 아닐 거야. 아니어야 돼.
어머 어머 어떡해요. 형부 나는 언니 없으면 못 살아요.
I’m sure she didn’t. It can’t be. Oh no. What should I do? I can’t live without my sister.
Young-dal : 에헤이 진정해, 처제 좀.
그 사람 그럴 사람 아닌 거 뻔히 알면서. 왜 그래, 거 사람?
Calm down. You know as well as anyone that she’s not the type of person to do that.
Expression of the Week
진정해 (calm down)
진정하다 - to settle or relax, soothe
Casual – 진정해
Polite - 진정하세요
>>[진정하다] is a verb that means to calm one’s agitated feeling as seen in the dialogue. Young-dal is trying to calm Ok-ja down by saying that his wife is not the person to have had a “bad thought” which contextually means she may have harmed herself.
>>you can also use [진정하다] when talking about relieving pain.
e.g. 피부를 진정하다 → calming one’s skin (from a rash, sunburn etc.)
2020-09-08
2020-09-09
2020-09-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >