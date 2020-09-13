Menu Content

Park Jin-young

#Artist Search l 2020-09-14


Genres: K-pop, funk, soul, R&B

Labels: YG Entertainment

Associated acts: Park Jin-young and the New Generation, JYP Nation 

Active from: 1994


Park Jin-young, also known as JYP is a singer-songwriter, record producer and record executive. Park rose to stardom as a singer following the release of his debut album “Blue City” in 1994. In 1997 he founded JYP Entertainment, one of the most profitable entertainment management agencies in Korea that has produced stars such as Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, TWICE etc.


Full Length

Back to Stage (studio, 2007)

Game (studio, 2001)

Kiss Me (studio, 1998)

Even After 10 Years (studio, 1998)

Summer Jingle Bell (studio, 1996)

Tantara (studio, 1995)

Blue City (studio, 1994) 


EPs, Singles & Remakes

When We Disco (single, 2020)

FEVER (single, 2019)

This Small Hand (single, 2019)

Regrets (single, 2017)

Still Alive (single, 2016)

All I Need (single, 2015)

Sing the Road (single, 2015)

Who’s Your Mama? (single, 2015)

Halftime (EP, 2013)

Classic (single, 2012)

Movie Star (single, 2012)

Spring (EP, 2012)

Sad Freedom (EP, 2009)

