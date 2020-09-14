Menu Content

2020 WOODZ：NOT JUST A CONCERT - W BOX

2020-09-14

K-POP Connection


Date: Sept. 27

Venue: online concert 


WOODZ will be holding an online concert to meet with fans amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be WOODZ’s first online concert and will take place on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. KST. The concert is expected to not only allow fans to communicate with the artist but also allow him to show off his diverse charms as a singer. 

