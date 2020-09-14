GFriend to release new Japanese song

S. Korean Small Businesses Lay Off Staff as Pandemic Bites Deeper
2020-09-13
2020-09-14
GFriend will be releasing two new Japanese digital singles next month.
The group will drop “Labyrinth - Crossroads” and “Song of the Sirens - Apple” on Oct. 14 and 21 respectively. The first digital single will include Japanese versions of “Labyrinth” and “Crossroads” from the band’s 8th EP, while the second will carry “Apple” and “Tarot Cards” from their latest EP released in July in Korea.
These will be the group’s first Japanese releases since “Fallin’ Light” from last September.
2020-09-13
2020-09-13
2020-09-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >