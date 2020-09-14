Netflix documentary on BLACKPINK to premiere next month

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Netflix will premiere a documentary on K-pop girl group BLACKPINK next month.

The documentary, directed by Caroline Suh, who produced the Netflix documentary "Salt Fat Acid Heat,” will chronicle the group’s four-year journey from talented trainees to global superstars.

"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky," is the fourth Netflix original documentary featuring female artists after Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. It will premiere Oct. 14.