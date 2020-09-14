Scaled-down version of BIFF to be held next month

ⓒ https://www.biff.kr

A scaled-down version of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held two weeks later than originally scheduled.



The festival will take place from Oct. 21 amid concerns over COVID-19 and the Chuseok holidays.





Organizers have announced there will be no opening, closing and other outdoor events while some affiliated events will be held online. No one from abroad has been invited to this year’s event.