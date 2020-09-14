Scaled-down version of BIFF to be held next month

S. Korean Small Businesses Lay Off Staff as Pandemic Bites Deeper
2020-09-13
2020-09-14
A scaled-down version of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will be held two weeks later than originally scheduled.
The festival will take place from Oct. 21 amid concerns over COVID-19 and the Chuseok holidays.
Organizers have announced there will be no opening, closing and other outdoor events while some affiliated events will be held online. No one from abroad has been invited to this year’s event.
2020-09-13
2020-09-13
2020-09-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >