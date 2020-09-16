OECD Revises 2020 Growth Outlook for S. Korea

Lee Seung-jun, former KBL Player who is now playing 3:3 basketball
2020-09-16
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-09-20
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) has revised down its annual growth outlook for South Korea by 0-point-2 percentage point.
In the interim projections announced on Wednesday, the OECD predicted that Asia’s fourth largest economy will contract by one percent this year.
In June of this year, the OECD projected South Korea's economy to shrink by 1.2 percent in 2020. But in August, the OECD revised the outlook to a 0.8 percent contraction under the premise that there is no resurgence in COVID-19 infections. This time, the OECD has lowered the outlook for this year by another 0-point-2 percentage point.
2020-09-16
2020-09-21
2020-09-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >