Justice Minister Grilled over Son's Cushy Military Service

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s son, identified only by his surname Seo, is suspected of failing to return to his base without obtaining prior approval for an extra four days of sick leave after knee surgery in 2017.

At the parliamentary question-and-answer session Monday, opposition lawmakers grilled the justice minister, saying such anti-disciplinary actions were condoned, thanks to his powerful mother.





Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae: "Without reporting that he has a medical condition, my son properly joined the service, and properly received sick leave to get the treatment and completed his service. I didn't have any reason to make an illicit move here and I didn't have any such intentions. I did not have my aide make the alleged telephone request."





Before becoming the nation’s justice minister, Choo served as the ruling Democratic Party chair from 2016 to 2018. The period coincides with her son’s 21-month conscription with the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army or KATUSA.

On the second day of the interpellation session on Tuesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was pressed by opposition Rep. Ha Tae-keung to apologize to soldiers who were not entitled to the same benefits Choo's son received under similar circumstances.





Rep. Ha Tae-keung: "Most citizens did not receive the same kind of benefits as Private First Class Seo..."

"Apologize to those youth and the public here."





Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo: "I would like to repeat that all Defense Ministry directives and regulations apply equally to those who dedicate themselves to the country in their mandatory service. They are not to provide privilege to a particular individual."





Rep. Ha Tae-keung: "Didn't you just confirm that all those youth who did not have Choo Mi-ae as a mother had disadvantages?"





Former Army Col. Lee Cheol-won, who was in charge of KATUSA operations at the time, claimed that there were also a number of unsuccessful requests, such as asking for Seo to be selected by the military as an interpreter at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Choo also faces allegations that she sought to make her son's life cushier by attempting to get him transferred from a U.S. military base in Uijeongbu near Seoul to the main garrison in Seoul's Yongsan district.

Choo's son and her former aide accused of making telephone calls to extend the sick leave were summoned by the prosecution.

Ruling DP lawmakers, including incumbent Chair Lee Nak-yon, and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the opposition to wait until the probe results are out.

But the main opposition People Power Party says the related posts at the prosecution have already been filled by those who are loyal to the incumbent justice minister.