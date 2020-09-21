Former SNSD member releases novel

Lee Seung-jun, former KBL Player who is now playing 3:3 basketball
2020-09-21
Former Girls' Generation member Jessica is slated to release an autobiographical novel later this month.
The novel titled “Shine,” is based on her experience in South Korea's entertainment industry and will be released on Sept. 29.
Originally published in English, the book has secured publishing contracts from 11 countries. The former singer is currently working on a sequel titled "Bright”.
