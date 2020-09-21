Seventeen collaborates with Seoul City to promote Korean culture

Lee Seung-jun, former KBL Player who is now playing 3:3 basketball
2020-09-16
2020-09-21
The Seoul metropolitan government will unveil a series of YouTube videos to promote Korean culture featuring the K-pop boy band Seventeen.
The series, titled “Seoul Hallyu Staycation with Seventeen”, will be unveiled on Sept. 25 through Seoul’s official tourism YouTube channel, “VisitSeoulTV”.
There will be four videos each focusing on the themes; K-pop, K-food, K-drama and K-culture.
2020-09-16
2020-09-21
2020-09-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >