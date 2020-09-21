Seventeen collaborates with Seoul City to promote Korean culture

ⓒ PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

The Seoul metropolitan government will unveil a series of YouTube videos to promote Korean culture featuring the K-pop boy band Seventeen.

The series, titled “Seoul Hallyu Staycation with Seventeen”, will be unveiled on Sept. 25 through Seoul’s official tourism YouTube channel, “VisitSeoulTV”.

There will be four videos each focusing on the themes; K-pop, K-food, K-drama and K-culture.