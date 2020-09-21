Bucheon International Comics Festival kicks off





The Bucheon International Comics Festival (BICOF), Korea's largest annual comic book festival, has kicked off over the weekend.





The festival will be held online from Sept. 19 through 27 due to COVID-19. Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of BICOF, diverse events and exhibitions are scheduled to take place under the theme "Anytime, anywhere, comics".



The festival organizer said it put efforts to introduce online friendly contents so that audiences can enjoy the festival regardless of time and place.