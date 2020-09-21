BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E

Lee Seung-jun, former KBL Player who is now playing 3:3 basketball
Date: Oct. 10 & 11
Venue: online concert
BTS will hold an online concert titled “MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”. The online event will take place on Oct. 10 and 11 and will be the first in-person concert the group has held since postponing their entire MAP OF THE SOUL tour due to COVID-19. "MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E" will give the group their first major opportunity to perform their English single "Dynamite" in front of their fans.
