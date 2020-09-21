Menu Content

2020-09-21

Fall Deepens


A dragonfly sits on a rice stalk on a research field at the Gangwon Province Agricultural Research & Extensions Services in Chuncheon on Monday, a day left to the autumn equinox. 


(Yonhap News)


