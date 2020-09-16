Songs of Autumn





A phoenix is an imaginary bird that supposedly appears when a wise leader brings an era of prosperity to a nation. Korea’s presidential insignia features two phoenixes to reflect people’s hope that the president would bring an era of peace and prosperity. It is alleged that a phoenix is a very finicky bird that is picky about what it eats and where it sleeps. The bird eats only bamboo fruits and nests only in the Chinese parasol tree, also known as the phoenix tree. Scholars in the old days would plant Chinese parasol trees around their quarters to attract the birds. The Chinese parasol tree leaves grow quite big, up to 30 centimeters across, providing ample shade in summer. But the leaves tend to make a lot of rustling noise when windy or raining. The sound, in particular, arouses melancholic and lonely sentiments on autumn nights. Korean traditional song “Byeoksachangi벽사창이” is about a young scholar who planted a phoenix tree next to his room. The lyrics describe how he rushed out of his room, mistaking the shadows of Chinese parasol tree leaves as his love, and how people would have laughed at him if it were daytime. Here’s Lee Dong-gyu singing today’s rendition of “Byeoksachangi.”

Music 1: Byeoksachangi/ Sung by Lee Dong-gyu





Yesterday was chubun추분, the Autumnal Equinox Day, according to the Korean seasonal calendar. The day when the lengths of day and night become the same signals the end of summer and arrival of the autumn season. Air becomes cooler and the harvest season nears, indicating that another year is about to be over. Autumn is a sentimental season when human feelings are likely to grow deeper.

Aria “Chuwolmanjeong추월만정” from pansori “Simcheongga심청가” is about how Simcheong longs for her father after she becomes queen. As she watched a flock of geese flying toward her hometown, she must have thought of her father, who probably still believed that his only daughter had sacrificed herself for his well-being. She must have wanted to let him know that she is doing fine. So she writes a letter for a goose to deliver, much like how pigeons played the role of couriers in the west. There is even an anecdote about a Chinese general captured by his enemy forces tying a message to a goose’s leg to let his soldiers know of his captivity. But by the time she came out with her letter, the birds have all flown away. Let’s listen to Sung Chang-soon singing “Chuwolmanjeong” from pansori “Simcheongga.”

Music 2: Chuwolmanjeong/ Sung by Sung Chang-soon





Autumn and spring are good times to work and have fun. Not too cold or too hot, these two seasons have tempted people of all ages to go outdoors and enjoy nature. In the old days, Koreans would have outings in the fields or mountains and had drinks while writing poems and singing. They would also make flower pancakes like azalea pancakes in the spring and chrysanthemum pancakes in the autumn. There are some lines from “Heungtaryeong흥타령” that portray autumnal scenes.





Chrysanthemums are planted outside the window

And wine ages under the chrysanthemums.

The moon rises when the wine is ready,

When the flowers are abloom, when my friend arrives.

Child, play the geomungo so we can play all night long.





Just hearing about these autumn scenes, where insects chirp and birds cry, is enough for us to visualize a cool, beautiful fall night. “Heungtaryeong,” which sings about love, breakups and life, is our last song for today. Today’s version is sung by Kim Su-yeon.

Music 3: Heungtaryeong/ Sung by Kim Su-yeon