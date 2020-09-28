Menu Content

Amoeba Culture 15th Anniversary "THEN TO NOW" LIVE SHOW

2020-09-28

K-POP Connection


Date: Oct. 8

Venue: online concert 


Celebrating their 15th anniversary, the urban music label Amoeba Culture, will be holding an online music show with their affiliated artists. Under the title “Then to Now” the online concert will feature the label’s associated acts such as Dynamic Duo, HA:TFELT, snzae, THAMA, SOLE etc. The online concert will consist of two parts and will include special performances by guest artists. The concert will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 8 through V-live. 

