SuperM releases first studio album

K-pop project group SuperM has released its first studio album carrying hopes that their music will deliver positive energy to fans during difficult times.

The album is called “Super One” and has been released on Sept. 25. The studio album includes 15 tracks, including pre-released singles such as “With You”, “Tiger Inside” etc.

The group performed “One (Monster & Infinity)”, which is included in the album, for the first time on the US talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week.