SHINHWA’s Junjin ties the knot

2020-09-28

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

SHINHWA’s Junjin has become the second member of the group to become married.
 
 Junjin and his non-celebrity girlfriend of three years tied the knot on Sept. 27 at a venue in Seoul. 


The wedding comes four months after the singer went public with his engagement in May. 

